The 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup round of 16 gets underway next week as the underdogs continue to get whittled down. Fourteen of the 16 teams remaining are MLS sides with only the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Birmingham Legion FC representing from the lower tiers. The highlight of the round will be an El Trafico derby as the two Los Angeles sides square off with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

You can catch four of those matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network between May 23 and May 24 as the free 24/7 streaming network for soccer fans everywhere will air some of the Open Cup's biggest games.

Whatever happens from here on out, there will be a new champion after Orlando City were eliminated by Charlotte FC in the round of 32. Four matches in this round will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Here is the complete schedule and players to keep an eye on in the games airing on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

U.S. Open Cup schedule: Round of 16

All times U.S./Eastern.

Tuesday, May 23

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NY Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinatti, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, May 24

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charlotte FC, 8 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team.

Keep an eye on these players

Inter Miami vs vs. Nashville SC, May 23, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC: The German attacking midfielder is Nashville's star and what makes them tick. With six goals and five assists on the season, he's the sun that Nashville's attack revolves around. He's led his side in both goals and assists each of the last two seasons, and looks set to do it again this year.

LAFC vs. Galaxy, May 23, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Denis Bouanga, LAFC: The Gabon striker leads the team with 10 goals, so he's where the scoring comes from and he's doing it by taking lots and lots and lots of shots, averaging 4.5 shots per 90 minutes this season in league play. Three of his goals have come from long range bombs from outside the box as well, so hope for some fireworks.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. Columbus Crew, May 24, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Lucas Zelarayan, Crew: The old stalwart continues to lead an attack that distributes the goals equally between lots of different sources. His eight combined goals and assists leads a team which has 13 different scorers on the season, but nobody with more than Zelarayan's five goals.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, May 24, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Anderson Julio, Real: Julio is a player who isn't always in the lineup, but he makes more of an impact than you'd think when he gets on the ball. He only has a single goal this season in just over 500 minutes played but he's getting into good positions which suggest it's only a matter of time before he starts stuffing the stat sheet a bit more.