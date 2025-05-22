The quarterfinals are set for the U.S. Open Cup, with the last eight teams standing now able to map out their path to the final of the United States' most historic soccer competition.

Regional matchups will take center stage during the quarterfinals, with the Philadelphia Union hosting the New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United welcoming the Chicago Fire. Nashville SC, meanwhile, will take on D.C. United and the San Jose Earthquakes will face Austin FC to round out the final eight.

The quarterfinalists took varied approaches to reach this stage, some winning their round of 16 matches in more dramatic fashion than others. The Fire, Austin and the Union all notched lopsided wins this week, the Union ousting the last non-MLS side – the USL Championship's Pittsburgh Riverhounds – on Wednesday. Minnesota, Nashville and San Jose, meanwhile, got through after one-goal wins while the Red Bulls and D.C. needed a penalty shootout to book their spot in the last eight.

The matches will take place during the week of July 7, with all coverage airing across the platforms of CBS Sports.

Here's a look at the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal draw, plus a roadmap to the final, with the hosting team listed first.

U.S. Open quarterfinals

Eastern bracket

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

Western bracket

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

Semifinal hosting priority

The winner of each quarterfinal will face the winner of the other quarterfinal in their bracket. Here is the hosting priority for each semifinal.

Eastern bracket

New York Red Bulls Nashville S.C. D.C. United Philadelphia Union

Western bracket

Minnesota United Austin FC San Jose Earthquakes Chicago Fire

Final hosting priority

The winner of the western bracket's semifinal will host the U.S. Open Cup final, which will take place on Oct. 1.