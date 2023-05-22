The U.S. Open Cup round of 16 begins on Tuesday and eight matches will take place across the middle of the week to determine who makes the quarterfinals. Four of the matches for this round will air live on CBS Sports Golazo Network with 14 of the 16 remaining sides being Major League Soccer Clubs.

El Trafico is far and away of the biggest tie of the round with high expectations that it could be another classic. The two teams met on April 16 in regular season MLS play with LAFC winning 3-2 in a game that featured 32 total shots.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds will look to pull off another upset when they face the Columbus Crew, while Birmingham Legion FC face Charlotte FC after that upset win over Atlanta United.

Here is the bracket, what to know and more:

US Open Cup bracket



The winner of the Central region will play the winner of the West region for a spot in the final, and the same goes for the Northeast and Southeast.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Central

Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC, Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC, Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Northeast

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Columbus Crew, Wednesday at 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

West

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake, Wednesday at 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Los Angeles Football Club vs. LA Galaxy, Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Southeast

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charlotte FC, Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Predictions

The Morning Footy crew took a crack at predicting the remaining Open Cup games:

Upcoming dates

Round of 16: May 23-24

Quarterfinals: June 6-7

Semifinals: Aug. 23

Final: Sept. 27