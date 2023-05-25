We have a 'Cupset' as Bob Lilley led the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup. The victory will see the Riverhounds, a USL side, move to the final eight teams remaining after knocking out one of the contenders for the Cup trophy. Following in the footsteps of Sacramento Republic, who made the Open Cup final last season, the Riverhounds have ensured that at least one USL Championship team will be in the last eight of the tournament.

Once Albert Dikwa opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, the Riverhounds held on against a rotated Crew side which now follows Los Angeles FC of top teams to fall out of the cup. Having knocked the New England Revolution out of Open Cup, Lilley's RIverhounds are now on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

With the bracket set by region for the next round, the Riverhounds will face FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals as they look to knock out three MLS sides in a row. This is the first time the Riverhounds have made the quarterfinals since 2001. It's a testament to the growth in American soccer that second-division sides are going further and further in America's longest-running soccer competition.