U.S. sets friendly vs. Ronaldo and Portugal as they take first steps after failure

The U.S. men's national team may not be going to the 2018 World Cup, but that doesn't mean life stops. There's going to be a new coach, certainly new players and a lack of "important" matches for quite a while. Here's everything you need to know.

Next match

The next scheduled match for the U.S. men's national team is on Nov. 14. The team will go on the road to Europe to face reigning Euro 2016 champion Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Coaching situation

After the departure of Bruce Arena, U.S.Soccer says they will determine in the coming days who will coach the squad for the friendly. It's likely they will name an interim manager, and former player and current U-20 coach Tab Ramos says he's interested.

Another friendly?

The U.S. is expected to play another friendly in Europe during this trip, and all players will be available selection, U.S. Soccer says. There could also be a friendly against Wales, according to NBC Sports.

More on #USMNT: I had heard a friendly v Wales in Cardiff was a possibility for the other friendly game in November. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 16, 2017

What else can we expect?

We may see a whole bunch of newer, younger players in this upcoming side. Lots of European based guys as well, with this team certainly looking towards the future. The next "big" competition is the 2019 Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifying will start that year, so it's important to get a look at as many young guys as possible. Maybe even some of the young kids tearing it up at the U-17 World Cup are worth a look.