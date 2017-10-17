U.S. sets friendly vs. Ronaldo and Portugal as they take first steps after failure
There's a lot going on with U.S. Soccer as they begin to move on from not making it to Russia
The U.S. men's national team may not be going to the 2018 World Cup, but that doesn't mean life stops. There's going to be a new coach, certainly new players and a lack of "important" matches for quite a while. Here's everything you need to know.
Next match
The next scheduled match for the U.S. men's national team is on Nov. 14. The team will go on the road to Europe to face reigning Euro 2016 champion Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Coaching situation
After the departure of Bruce Arena, U.S.Soccer says they will determine in the coming days who will coach the squad for the friendly. It's likely they will name an interim manager, and former player and current U-20 coach Tab Ramos says he's interested.
Another friendly?
The U.S. is expected to play another friendly in Europe during this trip, and all players will be available selection, U.S. Soccer says. There could also be a friendly against Wales, according to NBC Sports.
What else can we expect?
We may see a whole bunch of newer, younger players in this upcoming side. Lots of European based guys as well, with this team certainly looking towards the future. The next "big" competition is the 2019 Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifying will start that year, so it's important to get a look at as many young guys as possible. Maybe even some of the young kids tearing it up at the U-17 World Cup are worth a look.
