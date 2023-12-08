The U.S. Soccer Federation and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) have officially submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The two federations unveiled their "NEW HEIGHTS" joint bid on Friday. If the bid is accepted both the United States and Mexico would automatically qualify for the tournament.

"Around the world, federations are beginning to invest more and more in the women's game and records are being rewritten for revenue, viewership, and participation," said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone in a press release. "The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the men's World Cup just a year prior. As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women's World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans alike."

If the joint bid is successful it would be the second consecutive World Cup hosted across North America. The continent will host the 2026 Men's World Cup. The unique scenario may put the two countries at an advantage with venues prepared and general tournament infrastructure in place on a quick turnaround.

"We are delighted to partner with U.S. Soccer to present the bid for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup," added FMF president Ivar Sisniega. "All of the teams that take part in this tournament will experience the warmth and support of our fans, as evident by the success of our women's professional leagues. This is a great opportunity to grow women's football and provide the players equal conditions so that they can shine and show the world what great players they are."

The dual-nation bid will have competition from other countries. A trio of European nations have submitted a bid to host in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Brazil also submitted its official bid earlier this week. South Africa had shown interest in bidding but withdrew their intent to focus on a 2031 proposal.

FIFA will conduct on-site inspections and are expected to complete the evaluations in February 2024. A host will be selected in May 2024 during the session of the 74th FIFA Congress.