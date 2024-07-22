Happy Olympics week! For the first time since 2008, both the U.S. women's national team and the U23 U.S. men's national team will compete at the event, though each enter the Games with different -- but ambitious -- aspirations. Before the action kicks off in France later this week, I'm Pardeep Cattry with a primer on Team USA's soccer prospects.

🇺🇸 What are realistic expectations for the USWNT?

The U.S. women's national team has been defined by their constant quest for titles, and the Olympic Games offer a microcosm of their rich history -- they are four-time gold medalists and have also collected a silver and bronze medal since women's soccer became an Olympic sport in 1996. Their championship-winning pedigree looms large as the USWNT return to the Games, but their circumstances may make this a very different trip to the Olympics in terms of the team's aims.

Several members of the team, including captain Lindsey Horan in her post-match remarks after last week's send-off game, explicitly say the aspiration is to win the team's first gold medal since 2012. That's easier said than done for several reasons, chief among them the increasing competitiveness of the women's game that makes Spain feel like the favorites to win the top prize. The USWNT's less than ideal prep sticks out like a sore thumb, though -- head coach Emma Hayes has had just four games to work with her new squad and by her own admission, will likely need more time to fully implement her ideas.

It's unclear exactly how far the USWNT are in their evolution under Hayes, so the Olympics will be an important assessment in the team's progress -- and how far they have to go to course correct after last year's early exit at the Women's World Cup. As Sandra Herrera argues, the performance might be more important than their actual finish in Paris.

Herrera: "If the USWNT Olympic squad makes a triumphant return to first place on the podium, it'll be lauded as a success where the program is 'back' to glory and on its way to world dominance again. Even if they secure silver, or repeat as bronze medalists, it will be a temperature check on program protocol where they over-achieved during a time of program overhaul and are ahead of their rebuilding schedule. No third medal match or podium appearance at all could just be a symbol of the bigger, longer, picture for Hayes and U.S. Soccer -- an era in which to evolve, not redefine, the U.S. women's national team program."

This month's friendlies -- a 1-0 win over Mexico and a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica -- demonstrate there's room for improvement, especially in creating a fluid attack, even if signs of advancement were on full display. Hayes also clearly treated those games as friendlies, a chance to rotate through her options with some pre-planned substitutions and minute management. We have yet to see Hayes' in-game tactical style in high-stakes scenarios, which means the Olympics will offer things to learn about the strength of the U.S.' player pool as well as their new head coach in her first major tournament with any national team.

This edition of the Olympics will offer several answers on how this version of the USWNT stacks up in the new world of women's soccer, but as Hayes begins to curate a new look for the game's most successful team, expect this competition to only be the beginning of the path to discovering where the U.S. truly ranks amongst the elites.

🇺🇸 USMNT return to the Olympics



It has been a long and winding road back to the Olympics for the U-23 U.S. men's national team, but the group is back at the Games for the first time since 2008. Head coach Marko Mtirovic is working with a roster of talent that includes several who have already earned their first cap for the senior national team, and may use the Olympics as a springboard to crack into the full squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

The list of senior team hopefuls is headlined by the likes of Jack McGlynn, John Tolkin and Kevin Paredes, all of whom could shake things up after the senior national team crashed out of the Copa America in the group stages. First, though, comes a chance to prove their worth at the Olympics against a wide variety of group stage opponents -- hosts France, Guinea and New Zealand. France is easily the toughest team in the group, boasting an all-star group of future stars of the game and coached by World Cup winner Thierry Henry, the U.S. can take confidence from the fact that the sides tied 2-2 in a friendly in March.

The final two group stage games, though, will be a true measuring stick of how the USMNT stack up against the competition in Paris. It's why the U.S. should target a berth in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2000, when a team that included future legends Landon Donovan and Tim Howard made it all the way to the bronze medal match in Sydney. Repeating that achievement is not a necessity for this group to consider the trip to Paris a success, but a berth in the quarterfinals would go a long way in signaling the strength of the next generation of USMNT players.

A spot in the last eight would ultimately showcase the progress of the program after 16 years of missing out on the Olympic Games, a streak the USMNT will not be eager to repeat any time soon.

🇺🇸 USWNT at the Olympics: Here's a list of the USWNT players to watch at the Olympics, including all-important forwards Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith.

🔴 Davies staying put: Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies is expected to play for Bayern Munich this season, where he has one year left on his deal.

❌ Tessman to Inter off: Tanner Tessman, who's at the Olympics with the USMNT, will no longer sign for Inter after the deal fell through.

✈️ Calafiori to Arsenal: Italy's Riccardo Calafiori is inching closer to joining Arsenal from Bologna, but the Italian club still need to iron out details with his former team Basel over a sell-on fee.

🩹 On the sidelines: Tyler Adams will miss the start of Bournemouth's season after undergoing back surgery, while Takehiro Tomiyasu could miss Arsenal's preseason with a knee injury.

🤝 Transfer season: With several weeks to go until the window closes, here's a look at the biggest transfers so far this summer -- and 10 that could still be in the cards.

