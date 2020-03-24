U.S. Soccer hires Will Wilson, Andrew Luck's uncle, as new CEO and secretary general

U.S. Soccer has named Will Wilson as the federation's new CEO and secretary general. The 52-year-old is the uncle of retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and the brother-in-law of XFL commissioner Oliver Luck.

Wilson joins the federation from global sports agency Wasserman, where he was executive vice president and the co-head of football for the last eight years. He'll start the new job on March 30 and will relocate to Chicago. He replaces Dan Flynn who stepped down in September.

"We are thrilled Will is joining U.S. Soccer as our CEO," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow said in a press release. "He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels. Soccer is the world's game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America's game."

Prior to working at Wasserman, Wilson was executive vice president of international business and special events for Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing.

"I'm very excited to be joining U.S Soccer," Wilson said, according to U.S. Soccer. "I have always admired the federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation's support behind our women's and men's national teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level."

While working for MLS and SUM, Wilson managed business relationships with clubs such as Barcelona and Manchester United, while also overseeing events such as MLS Cup and the MLS All-Star Game. Wilson has also worked for the National Football League, the Arena Football League and more.