U.S. Soccer invites South American teams for potential 2020 tournament resembling Copa America

The United States men's national team has a pretty open summer in 2020 ... for now. U.S. Soccer has invited the 10 South American federations to come to the states in the summer of 2020 for a new 16-team competition, U.S. Soccer confirmed to CBS Sports. The New York Times first reported the news.

The competition would serve as the Western Hemisphere's summer competition during years in which the European Championship takes place, and the Times report says the offer package for the South American federations would include almost $200 million in guarantees, subsidized travel, bonuses and more. The champions would take home a prize of over $11 million.

Invitations were sent via letter by U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, who invited the federations to a meeting in Miami next week. The tournament is not meant to replace the Gold Cup or the Copa America, both of which are taking place this summer.

As for what it means for the United States men's national team, it would be a massive showcase of talent with teams like Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and others. Having a competition that is without a doubt stronger than the Gold Cup would certainly be welcome, giving the players proper tests around World Cup qualifying and two years before a World Cup. This is just in the early stages but it's a promising idea that could raise the exposure of the sport in the states six years ahead of hosting the World Cup.