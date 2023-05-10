Former U.S. men's national team star defender Oguchi Onyewu is taking on a new role within U.S. Soccer, having been named on Wednesday as the vice president of sporting. In this new role, he'll oversee all levels of the national team to support initiatives within the federation and will report to new sporting director Chris Crocker

This isn't a replacement as a general manager for Brian McBride and there isn't currently a plan on if that role will be filled, but it is a new position that will build and manage relationships with clubs around the world and also help fundraise for the national teams.

"I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and work with Matt and the rest of the U.S. Soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country," said Onyewu in a release. "As a former player, I understand firsthand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to working with the men's and women's senior teams, youth national teams and extended national teams to help support and grow our talented pool of players and identify and develop the next generation."

Since hanging up his cleats, Onyewu has held various roles around the world, most recently serving on the U.S. Soccer board of directors where he was elected to the athletes' council. Onyewu served in that role since 2021 prior to stepping down to take this new role within U.S. Soccer. He has also served as the sporting director of Orlando City B who are now in MLS Next Pro. At the time, they were in the USL Championship.

He also was appointed as secretary general of the Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton and he holds his U.S. Soccer B coaching license. Aligning a playing experience that saw Onyewu play for clubs like AC Milan, FC Twenty, Standard Liege, Sporting CP and the Philadelphia Union, he's someone who has been involved in the sport all around the world and will be able to use that experience to connect with clubs and players.

Onyewu also provides Crocker with support for getting up to speed on U.S. Soccer and how the game is viewed in America ahead of an exciting time.. In the coming months there will be the U-20 World Cup, Concacaf Nations League, the Women's World Cup, Concacaf U-20 W Championship and Gold Cup.