U.S. Soccer names manager for upcoming friendly against Ronaldo and Portugal

U.S. Soccer named Dave Sarachan as caretaker manager on Tuesday for the upcoming November 14th friendly at Portugal.

The 63-year-old New York native has long been an assistant under Bruce Arena, who just resigned as coach, first serving under him at the University of Virginia in 1983, before joining him at D.C. United, the U.S. men's national team during Arena's first stint, the Los Angeles Galaxy and then once again with the national team following the departure of Jurgen Klinsmann nearly a year ago.

Sarachan has head coach experience with Cornell University and the Chicago Fire. His role will be to simply prepare this team for the friendly against Portugal, coach them in the match and see what happens. U.S. Soccer did not indicate that Sarachan will continue coaching the team past the Portugal match as it goes in search of a head coach to take over the program.

The U.S. lost to Trinidad and Tobago early in October and failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.