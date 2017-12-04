U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati won't be running for re-election, he told ESPN on Monday. President since 2006, Gulati had been contemplating whether to run again, especially since the men's national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here's what to know:

Why isn't he running again?

"I spent a lot of time thinking about it, and talking about it with people in many different positions -- many of whom told me I should run," Gulati said. "But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job."

Things haven't gone well for the last few years, between the feud for equal pay and treatment on the women's side, the rough start to qualifying with Jurgen Klinsmann and then the heart break of failing to make the World Cup. Pressure was coming from everywhere outside of U.S. Soccer for Gulati to step down and make way for a new person to lead the charge of the game here in the United States, and Gulati seemed to finally realize it is time.

What does it mean for U.S. Soccer?

That there is going to be a lot of change. Not only will there be a new president, but there will also be a new head coach for the national team, likely after the World Cup, and there could be an overhaul of the squad with a youth movement potentially coming and past-their-prime players shown the door as this team looks to get back to where it belongs - at the World Cup.

The U.S. men's national team's next important cup is the 2019 Gold Cup. On the women's side, depending on the candidate, this could be good for the ladies when it comes to more fair compensation in comparison to the men.

So what's next?

Well, numerous people have already expressed that they will be running for president, including former U.S. men's national team members turned soccer analysts Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino. There will be no shortage of names when it comes to candidates for the gig, but Wynalda and Martino are the two biggest so far.

The election will be held in February 2018.