U.S. Soccer to honor Hope Solo for 200th cap in match vs. Denmark in San Diego

Solo is the most successful keeper in USWNT history. USATSI

Hope Solo has been through a lot of off-field controversy during her tenure as the goalkeeper for U.S. Women's National Team, but her legacy on the pitch is one of the best in the world. On Jan. 21, in a match against Denmark in San Diego, U.S. soccer will honor Solo for her 200th cap with the team. Solo, widely regarded as the best keeper in women's soccer history, has a record of 153-11-27 between the posts.

She has earned 202 caps to this point in her career and has started 195 matches. She has played in three World Cups for the USWNT, in addition to three Olympic appearances. In that span, the USWNT won the 2015 World Cup and claimed gold medals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Solo is one of just 11 USA players to reach 200 caps, and 10th all-time. No. 200 came on Aug. 6, 2016, at the 2016 Olympics against France. The match was a shutout for Solo, as the United States won 1-0. Solo has pitched 102 shutouts in goal for the United States, easily the most all-time.

All things told, Solo has averaged 0.54 goals against per match in her 202 matches. The match against Denmark at San Diego Country Credit Union Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.