U.S. Women's National Team player Jaelene Hinkle says she turned down call-up over LGBTQ jerseys and religious conflict

Professional soccer player Jaelene Hinkle, who has represented the United States senior women's national team in eight matches, turned down a call-up last year because of the team's decision to wear LGBTQ pride jerseys. The 25-year-old revealed the reason to The 700 Club a Christian talk show.

"I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn't my job to wear this jersey," she said. "I gave myself three days to just seek and pray and determine what [God] was asking me to do in this situation ... I knew in my spirit I was doing the right thing. I knew I was being obedient."

The women's national team has featured openly gay players over the years, most recently with Abby Wambach and Megan Rapinoe.

