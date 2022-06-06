Two spots remain open at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and United Arab Emirates and Australia will meet on Tuesday in Qatar looking to keep their hopes alive. The two Asian confederation teams battle in the fourth round of qualification, with the winner advancing to face Peru next week in the intercontinental playoff. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, June 7 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium -- Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: UAE +390; Draw +230; Australia -135 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

UAE: They finished in third in Group A with a 3-3-4 record and enter as underdogs. The attack is averaging just 0.7 goals per game, but on the plus side they are conceding just 0.7 goals per game with an attentive and physical defense. They do a nice job of typically keeping matches close, and they ended group play with a massive 1-0 win over South Korea. Since then, they've played Gambia to a 1-1 draw but have managed to score in back-to-back games -- something that has been tricky for them. If they can prioritize defense and execute well, they'll have a chance.

Australia: The Aussies were disappointed to have finished in third place in Group B, eight points off leaders Saudi Arabia and seven behind second-place Japan. With a 4-3-3 record and averaging 1.5 goals per game, they stumble into this match to an extent. They did not win any of their last three qualifiers, failing to score in their last two, which were losses to Japan and Saudi Arabia. A 2-1 friendly win over Jordan on June 1 helps their momentum a bit, but cracking this UAE defense could prove physical. They most focus on possession and look to break down with a bit of patience. If they do, they have a fantastic chance to move on.

Prediction

The Socceroos get an early goal, control the match and put it away in the second to move within one step of the World Cup. Pick: Australia 2, UAE 1