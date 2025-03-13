It was another exciting week of soccer in the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid managed to win in penalties against city rivals Atletico de Madrid and will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the competitions, while Liverpool were knocked out again in penalties against PSG at Anfield despite winning the first leg last week in Paris. German giants Bayern Munich won the domestic tie against Bayer Leverkusen and will face Inter in the next round, while Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona will meet Borussia Dortmund. Here is our XI from this midweek's games:

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG

The Italian goalkeeper had some ups and down over the past years since he joined PSG but on Tuesday he delivered one of the best performances of his career as the former AC Milan player saved two key penalties on Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones. Thanks to his incredible effort in the penalties, PSG will advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet Aston Villa and where Spanish coach Unai Emery will face his former club where he was the manager from 2016 to 2018.

RCB: Denzel Dumfries, Inter

Due to multiple injuries, Denzel Dumfries was the Inter captain for the first time since he joined the Italian giants in the summer of 2021 and was once again one of the best players of the Nerazzurri team. Dumfries is having an incredible season as he already scored eight goals in 37 games played in all competitions. Despite the fact he's playing almost every three days due to the injuries that prevent Inter manager Simone Inzaghi from making rotations in that role, the Dutch defender and winger is having probably the best moment of his career.

CB: Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid

The German defender had an outstanding second leg of the tie against Atletico despite conceding the fastest goal of the tournament this season after 27 seconds. Rudiger was able to defend better during the whole game against strikers like Antoine Griezmann and former Manchester City man Julian Alvarez but then most notably scored the winning penalty that sent his team through.

LCB: Ian Maatsen, Aston Villa

The former Borussia Dortmund winger was again a key player for the English team in the 3-0 win at Villa Park against Club Brugge as the Dutchman scored his first goal with the English team this season. Maatsen has consistently been one of the best players for the side coached by Unai Emery but was yet to score his first goal with Villa until this week.

CDM: Vitinha, PSG

One of the secrets of the success of the side coached by Spanish manager Luis Enrique on Tuesday against Liverpool was the former FC Porto midfielder who delivered one of the best performances of the season for a midfielder, showing his potential once again despite playing away at Anfield. Vitinha was also the first one to take the penalties in such a difficult and tense moment, where he showed his coldness and converted the opening goal of the series.

RM: Declan Rice, Arsenal

Arsenal had an easy task this week after winning 7-1 in the first leg against PSV away, and despite drawing 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in London, the goal scored by English midfielder Declan Rice sent the Gunners to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Rice confirmed his good form as he scored his second goal in a few days after scoring at Old Trafford during the 1-1 draw against Manchester United last Sunday.

LM: Connor Gallagher, Atletico de Madrid

Despite losing the tie against Real Madrid, the side coached by Diego Simeone won 1-0 in the second leg against their city rivals thanks to a goal scored after 27 seconds by former Chelsea man Connor Gallagher, who later left the pitch to a standing ovation after an outstanding performance. Despite the disappointing end of the game, Gallagher had a strong performance and deserves to be in the top 11 of the week.

CAM: Marco Asensio, Aston Villa

It took only four minutes for the former PSG striker to score his second Champions League goal with Aston Villa after the one scored last week. The Spanish striker came in at halftime against Club Brugge and immediately scored four minutes after, and it took him just 13 more minutes to score his second thanks to the assist of former Manchester United man Marcus Rashford. Next up in the quarterfinals? His former club, PSG.

ST: Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona

Choosing one between Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the team of the week was probably the most difficult decision to make this time, but the first assist of the Spanish wonderkid to his teammate and especially the wonderful goal he scored in the first half of the tie against Benfica are more than enough to explain why he's the biggest candidate to win the MVP of the season. Can Yamal also win the Balon d'Or this year? I think so.

ST: Harry Kane, Bayern Munich

While FC Barcelona striker Raphinha is the top scorer of the tournament, English striker Harry Kane is just behind with 10 goals scored so far and already hit his personal record in the competition. The former Tottenham player scored three goals in the two-legged round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen and will face Inter in the quarterfinals next month

ST: Serhou Guirassy, Borussia Dortmund

With 10 goals scored and another outstanding performance against Lille on Wednesday in the second leg, the former Stuttgart striker is currently only one goal behind Raphinha. Despite the disappointing season of his team, Guirassy showed all his potential and will go head-to-head with Raphinha next month.