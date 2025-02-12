The first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs took place on Tuesday and Wednesday with no shortage of fascinating results. Some, such as Ousmane Dembele-inspired Paris Saint-Germain's routine 3-0 win away Stade Brestois 29, went as expected but few would have bet on Manchester City running Real Madrid as close as Pep Guardiola's side did although they did eventually succumb to Carlo Ancelotti's Vinicius Junior-influenced Blancos. Borussia Dortmund and Juventus were also expected to win but Club Brugge's victory over Atalanta BC was against the odds as was Feyenoord's home win over Milan.

Here is our XI from this midweek's games:

GK: Gregor Kobel, Dortmund

It was a clean sheet and a composed showing for the BVB shot-stopper while the same cannot be said of the likes of PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma who managed to look shaky despite the French giants' straightforward win over Ligue 1 rivals Brest. Kobel is no stranger to being a reliable presence for Dortmund in the Champions League as he starred in last year's run to the final. He beat off other competition from Timon Wellenreuther, Manuel Neuer, Anatoliy Trubin and Radoslaw Majecki to make our cut.

RCB: Marquinhos, PSG

The Brazilian made his 100th Champions League appearance with Paris and celebrated it with an authoritative showing in Luis Enrique's rearguard. Although Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi almost had moments of madness against Brest, Marquinhos was a serene presence throughout which points to his improved form of late along with that of his team. A superb interception ahead of the onrushing Ludovic Ajorque was arguably the pick of his contributions while making Parisien history on Tuesday night.

CB: Federico Gatti, Juventus

It was a solid showing from the Italian on the right side of the defense which owed tip of the hat to USMNT star Tim Weah at fullback. However, Gatti helped to create Weston McKennie's goal which ultimately made the difference as the Bianconeri ran out winners by a single goal at home to PSV Eindhoven.

WATCH: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scores stunning Champions League goal against PSV Francesco Porzio

LCB: Gijs Smal, Feyenoord

The Dutch outfit secured a memorable win over Milan at De Kuip despite having seen star man Santiago Gimenez join the Rossoneri just weeks earlier. The Mexican might be gone but Igor Paixao was the hero with an early goal made possible by Smal's assist. Although the 27-year-old did get booked during his 70-minute run on the field in Rotterdam, his was a game winning contribution against Sergio Conceicao's Italians including Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic.

CDM: Weston McKennie, Juventus

The American midfielder scored a stunning goal for the Turin giants and produced a thoroughly convincing showing for Thiago Motta's side which underlined his value. That is astonishing given that McKennie was being pushed towards the exit over the summer but he has fought his way back for Juve with fellow USMNT man Weah also putting in a noteworthy showing here.

















RM: Julian Brandt, Dortmund

The Bundesliga outfit's creative hub, the German international provided two assists in the 3-0 win over Sporting with Serhou Guirassy getting the opener before Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring in Portugal. Brandt really came into his own during last season's dash to the UCL final and his trickery could be influential if Niko Kovac is to not only turn BVB's fortunes around but lead them on another deep run.

LM: Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid

Another winning contribution from the Brazilian underlined his importance to Los Blancos with the South American teeing up the goals for 2-2 and 3-2 within six minutes as Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham flipped the game away at City on its head. It might not be the best version of the Citizens but that does not belittle Vini Jr. and his contribution at a critical moment to turn Real's game around in the nick of time.

CAM: Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

The England international is like his teammate Vini Jr. in that he relishes stepping up when Ancelotti's men need him to most. Although Kylian Mbappe also played a part in the double fightback win with a fortuitous first equalizer for Real, it was Bellingham who provided the game-winning goal to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat while dealing a savage blow to City's hopes of an unexpected round of 16 outing.

ST: Serhou Guirassy, Dortmund

With one goal and a further assist, it was strong evening's work for the Dortmund target man who broke the deadlock thanks to Brandt's good work before turning provider for Pascal Gross to double the advantage less than 10 minutes later. Adeyemi and Brandt would take care of the third goal but Guirassy already had BVB out of sight in Lisbon.

ST: Erling Haaland, Man City

The Norwegian superstar's two goals had looked enough to win it for City before Real pipped them at the death and the first of them was a lovely team move finished off by Haaland after being assisted by Josko Gvardiol. Regardless of what happens in the second leg, he will be key to what comes next for the defending English Premier League titleholders who might not even be in the Champions League come next season.

ST: Ousmane Dembele, PSG

The France international's incredible hot streak continues with his 14th and 15th goals of 2025 as PSG eased past Brest. Dembele has rounded into scintillating form which has coincided with Luis Enrique's men looked far more menacing in Europe. His nonchalance in scoring his second goal here speaks volumes about the confidence currently flowing through Les Parisiens' star man.