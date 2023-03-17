Serie A is back in action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Udinese

Current Records: AC Milan 14-6-6; Udinese 8-11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. ET Where: Dacia Arena

Dacia Arena TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-turf advantage. They will take on AC Milan at 3:45 p.m. ET. Since Udinese's past three matches have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Udinese's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but it didn't stay that way. They won by a goal and slipped past Empoli 1-0.

AC Milan and Salernitana finished up on equal footing with a 1-1 draw.

Udinese now sits at 8-11-7, while AC Milan sits at 14-6-6.

Odds

AC Milan are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +113 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

