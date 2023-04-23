Serie A returns to action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Cremonese @ Udinese

Current Records: Cremonese 3-10-17, Udinese 9-12-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Dacia Arena

Dacia Arena TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese will be playing in front of their home fans against Cremonese at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Dacia Arena. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this match could be decided by whoever gets on the board.

Udinese haven't won a game since March 18th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Their bruising 3-0 loss to Roma might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, Cremonese only had possession of the ball for 39% of the match but they didn't let that phase them on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Empoli 1-0. Cremonese's only goal came from Cyriel Dessers in minute four.

While Udinese is hoping for a better result this time, Cremonese is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check back to see if Udinese can bounce back or if Cremonese can keep them down.

Odds

Udinese are a solid favorite against Cremonese, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -145 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

