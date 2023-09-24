Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Fiorentina @ Udinese

Current Records: Fiorentina 2-1-1, Udinese 0-3-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Udinese Arena

Udinese Arena Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Udinese will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Fiorentina at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Udinese's last three matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Udinese haven't lost a game since August 20th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Udinese and Cagliari played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each. That draw made it three straight for Udinese.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina and Atalanta combined for 12 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Fiorentina had just enough and edged Atalanta out 3-2. The success represented a nice turnaround for Fiorentina who in their last game suffered a tough 4-0 loss.

Udinese took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Udinese in their previous matchup back in May. Will they have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Fiorentina is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Fiorentina has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Udinese.