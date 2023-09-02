Serie A is back in action on Saturday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Frosinone @ Udinese
- Current Records: Frosinone 1-0-1, Udinese 0-1-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Udinese Arena
- TV/Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Frosinone have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against Udinese at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Udinese Arena.
Frosinone faced off against Atalanta for the first time this season, and the Canaries walked away the winners. Frosinone won by a goal and slipped past Atalanta 2-1.
Meanwhile, neither Udinese nor Salernitana could gain the upper hand on Monday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.
Frosinone came up short against Udinese in their previous matchup back in May of 2019, falling 3-1. Can the Canaries avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Udinese is a solid favorite against Frosinone, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -123 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Udinese won 2 games and tied 1 game in their last 3 contests with Frosinone.
- May 12, 2019 - Udinese 3 vs. Frosinone 1
- Dec 22, 2018 - Frosinone 1 vs. Udinese 1
- Oct 25, 2015 - Udinese 1 vs. Frosinone 0