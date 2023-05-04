The Scudetto is within reach for S.S.C. Napoli, but first they have to get past Udinese Calcio in an Italian Serie A showdown Thursday on Paramount+. Napoli had the chance to win the league over the weekend but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Salernitana. Meanwhile, Udinese sit comfortably in the middle of the Serie A table in 13th but are looking to get back in the win column after losing three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 loss to 16th-place Lecce their last time out. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Stadio Friuli in Udine is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Udinese vs. Napoli odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Napoli as the -180 favorites (risk $180 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +525 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (code expires 5/31/23).

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Italian Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Napoli vs. Udinese

Udinese vs. Napoli date: Thursday, May 4

Udinese vs. Napoli time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Napoli live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code FIRSTPICK)

Italian Serie A picks for Napoli vs. Udinese

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Udinese vs. Napoli, Sutton is picking Napoli to win for a -130 payout. The expert believes that Udinese will put up a good fight on home soil, where they have scored two or more goals in each of their last five fixtures. However, he also thinks Udinese's backline won't be able to contain a Napoli attack that has scored 68 goals through 32 league matches this season and two or more goals in seven of their last eight road games.

"Plus, Napoli have won each of their last eight games on the road in Serie A play, which makes the tiny juice of -130 well worth it," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try it free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK".