Udinese will take on Spezia at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dacia Arena. Udinese are 3-6-2 at home, while Spezia are 2-1-8 on the road. The latest Udinese vs. Spezia odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Udinese as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spezia the +440 underdog. A draw is priced at +285, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Udinese might be expected to win, but given they're only 5-8-2 when favored this could be anyone's game. Betting on them to draw has been the clever bettor's play so far: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome on every Serie A game would place those bettors at a nice $1,845.00 in the black. Spezia can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-5-12 in that position. Before entering any Spezia vs. Udinese picks, you'll want to see the Serie A predictions from SportsLine's soccer expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 11-3 (+884) on his last 14 Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He's also 16-11-1 (+3.41) on his Premier League picks this season.

How to watch Udinese vs. Spezia

Udinese vs. Spezia date: February 26th

Udinese vs. Spezia time: 12 p.m. ET

Udinese vs. Spezia live stream: Paramount+

Udinese vs. Spezia picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Udinese

Udinese and Inter Milan were all tied up 1-1 at the break last Saturday, but Udinese were shut out in the second half. Udinese came up short against Inter, falling 3-1. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Udinese, who haven't won a game since January 30th.

Udinese now sits 10th in the Serie A standings, but they've lost two of their last three league games. Udinese have scored 31 goals this season, while conceding 28 times in league play.

What you need to know about Spezia

Meanwhile, Spezia came up short against Juventus last Sunday, falling 2-0. Spezia haven't found any success against Juventus since November 1, 2020, with the latest loss making it five unsatisfying results in a row.

Spezia limp into Sunday's showdown having been shutout in four of their last five league games. Spezia have scored just 19 goals in 23 league games, but M'Bala Nzola has been extremely efficient for Spezia. In fact, Nzola has scored nine goals in league play, which is tied for the fifth-most in Serie A.

