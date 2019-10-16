UEFA asked to change site of Champions League final due to Turkey-Syria military conflict

The Champions League is in full swing with 32 teams battling it out to make it to the May 30 final next year, but now there are doubts as to whether that match will be held at Araturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, as originally planned. According to the Associated Press, UEFA has been asked to considering moving the final out of Istanbul as a result of the military action by Turkey in neighboring Syria.

This request came shortly after Turkish players were under UEFA investigation for their military salute in a Euro 2020 qualifier against France and Albania. The Turkish army has been attacking Kurdish fighters in Northern Syria after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled American troops from the region last week. For more on the latest regarding the Turkey-Syria border, visit CBS News.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the request to move the game came from the Italian sports minister, who asked if it was appropriate for the game to be held there.

From the agency:

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora on Monday wrote to UEFA Chief Alexander Ceferin saying the 2020 Champions League final should be moved from Istanbul in light of the "very grave acts against the Kurdish civilian population and the intervention with which the European Union has condemned Turkey's military action" in northern Syria. Spadafora asked Ceferin "whether it is not inopportune to keep the Champions League final in Istanbul on May 30, 2020."

Due to the conflict in the region, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the game moved. Safety should be the No. 1 priority. That said, there are so many factors UEFA would need to consider before making a move like this. As far as speculating where the final would be moved to if this scenario played out? Wembley Stadium outside of London and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome would make plenty of sense. We'll see if any decision is made in the near future as a result of the recent attacks over the Turkish-Syrian border.