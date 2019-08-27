UEFA Awards 2019: Full list of nominees as Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk battle for Men's Player of the Year

The Champions League group stage draw isn't the only other major event in European soccer on Thursday. Various UEFA award winners will be announced during the draw ceremony in Monaco, including Men's Player of the Year, Women's Player of the Year and specific position awards for the men's game. You can watch the draw at 11:30 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).

All eyes are on the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, as it's the biggest prize of the night in the men's game. Lionel Messi was the top goalscorer in the Champions League last season and the top scorer in all of Europe, winning his 10th La Liga title for Barcelona. Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, while finishing as the top scorer, and he also won Serie A with Juventus in his first season. But the favorite may just be Virgil Van Dijk. The dominant Dutch defender guided the Reds to Champions Legaue glory and also led the Netherlands to the Nations League final. Looked at as the best defender in the world, he was dominant for the Reds as they won the top prize in Europe and came within two points of winning the Premier League.

Here is a look at the awards being handed out on Thursday:

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

Lucy Bronze, Lyon

Ada Hegerberg, Lyon

Amandine Henry, Lyon

Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona

Champions League Defender of the Season

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax (currently at Juventus)

Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool

Champions League Midfielder of the Season

Frenkie de Jong, Ajax (currently at Barcelona)

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool

Champions League Forward of the Season

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Europa League Player of the season