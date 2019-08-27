UEFA Awards 2019: Full list of nominees as Messi, Ronaldo, Van Dijk battle for Men's Player of the Year
Here's a look at all the nominees for the 2018-19 UEFA awards being handed out on Thursday
The Champions League group stage draw isn't the only other major event in European soccer on Thursday. Various UEFA award winners will be announced during the draw ceremony in Monaco, including Men's Player of the Year, Women's Player of the Year and specific position awards for the men's game. You can watch the draw at 11:30 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free).
All eyes are on the UEFA Men's Player of the Year, as it's the biggest prize of the night in the men's game. Lionel Messi was the top goalscorer in the Champions League last season and the top scorer in all of Europe, winning his 10th La Liga title for Barcelona. Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, while finishing as the top scorer, and he also won Serie A with Juventus in his first season. But the favorite may just be Virgil Van Dijk. The dominant Dutch defender guided the Reds to Champions Legaue glory and also led the Netherlands to the Nations League final. Looked at as the best defender in the world, he was dominant for the Reds as they won the top prize in Europe and came within two points of winning the Premier League.
Here is a look at the awards being handed out on Thursday:
UEFA Men's Player of the Year
- Lionel Messi, Barcelona
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus
- Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool
UEFA Women's Player of the Year
- Lucy Bronze, Lyon
- Ada Hegerberg, Lyon
- Amandine Henry, Lyon
Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season
- Alisson Becker, Liverpool
- Hugo Lloris, Tottenham
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona
Champions League Defender of the Season
- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
- Matthijs de Ligt, Ajax (currently at Juventus)
- Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool
Champions League Midfielder of the Season
- Frenkie de Jong, Ajax (currently at Barcelona)
- Christian Eriksen, Tottenham
- Jordan Henderson, Liverpool
Champions League Forward of the Season
- Sadio Mane, Liverpool
- Lionel Messi, Barcelona
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus
Europa League Player of the season
- Olivier Giroud, Chelsea
- Eden Hazard, Chelsea (currently at Real Madrid)
- Luka Jovic, Eintracht Frankfurt (currently at Real Madrid)
