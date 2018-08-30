UEFA Awards: Modric wins player of the year, Ronaldo beats out Messi for best forward

The UEFA Awards took place on Thursday in Monaco as the top honors were given out to the most stellar performers for last season, and we can pretty much just name it the Real Madrid awards.

Luka Modric edged out Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win player of the year, while Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi to win top forward. Real Madrid took home every award on the night on the men's side.

Los Blancos took home the honors for best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward, in addition to Modric's player of the year prize. For strikers, Ronaldo, now with Juventus, scored 15 goals in the Champions League last season, guiding the club to its third straight UCL title.

Real goalkeeper, Keylor Navas won the award for the best shot-stopper in the continent, and Sergio Ramos took home top defender while Modric won midfielder honors.

The awards ceremony was further proof of Real Madrid's dominant run in the European circuit. With back-to-back-to-back titles, they are the kings of this competition and continue to dominate. Even the president's award went to a former Real Madrid man, David Beckham.