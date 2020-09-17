On Thursday, UEFA announced the nominees for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League positional awards. Awards are handed out for the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward for the 2019-20 campaign.

The selection committee was made up of coaches from all 32 clubs along with 55 journalists from each of UEFA's 55 members associations. Each is asked to submit a shortlist of three players for each category and the final results are tallied from that list.

The final results will be revealed during the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw on Oct. 1. The UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Women's Champions League announced the nominees for the top goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, and forward while the UEFA Europa League has just announced their Player of the Year nominees.

The following were the top three vote-getters for each position in each UEFA league.

UEFA Champions League

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Obiak (Atletico Madrid)

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Obiak (Atletico Madrid) Defender: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Midfielder: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

UEFA Women's Champions League

Goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain), Sandra Panos (Barcelona) Defender: Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg), Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg), Wendie Renard (Lyon) Midfielder: Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir (Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg) Forward: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, now at Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

UEFA Europa League

Player of the Year: Ever Banega (Sevilla, now at Al-Shabab), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

The nominees for the overall men's, women's, and coaches awards will be announced next week. This will mark the first time that the UEFA Women's Champions League will hand out awards.