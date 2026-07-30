UEFA to boycott FIFA competitions, including World Cup, after rejecting Gianni Infantino's investment plan

UEFA said it and its 55 members will boycott FIFA competitions, rejecting FIFA's proposed plan to sell stakes to private investors, the European soccer governing body confirmed on Thursday. This is a major update after Gianni Infantino officially announced on Tuesday his intention to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors by creating a new organization called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Speaking to the official FIFA channels on Wednesday, Infantino insisted this is a "proposal, an offer, not an obligation. It's part of a democratic process -- a consultation process -- and, above all, it is an opportunity but not an obligation. It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally."

UEFA immediately rejected the plan and announced its plan to boycott FIFA tournaments during an emergency virtual meeting. FIFA's calendar features some of soccer's biggest global tournaments. The next major competitions include the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup in January, and the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil starting in June. On Sept. 5, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland will take place, and it starts two weeks before Infantino's deadline for his plan.

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Here's the UEFA statement after Thursday's meeting:

UEFA statement

UEFA and its national associations will not participate in FIFA competitions. UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors. The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale. It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game. This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football. National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences. This is not a "democratic decision", but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game. But our opposition goes far beyond process. The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation. Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders. This model has no place in world football. Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns. Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain. Europe's position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation. As a result of today's discussion, no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership. Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination. There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale.

What is the plan proposed by Infantino?

FIFA announced this plan in a release claiming immediate financial benefits across the world to "expand football development," but the main sticking point was the creation of a subsidiary "bringing together FIFA's commercial rights – spanning broadcast, sponsorship, ticketing, and licensing – with the operational delivery of FIFA tournaments." FIFA added that a consultation process has begun.

The proposal would require significant private-sector investment, making it one of the most controversial elements of the plan. The Times reported that Infantino is expected to become commissioner of the new entity, potentially after securing what is anticipated to be a further term as FIFA president next year. FIFA is seeking to raise up to $8.2 billion in capital and has approached Josh Kushner's Thrive Capital as one of its prospective cornerstone investors, while J.P. Morgan is working with FIFA as a strategic partner on the project.

FIFA says it would retain sole control of the organization, with "exclusive authority over football governance, competitions, the match calendar, and all regulatory and sporting decisions." The proposal will be subject to approval by FIFA's 211 member associations, which will undertake a consultation process before any decision is made. Alongside FFE, FIFA also plans to launch the FIFA Fast Forward Programme (FFFP), under which all 211 members would be eligible to access up to $20 million per member in one-off capital funding.

Infantino has given members a deadline until September 19 to back his plans to sell stakes in the World Cup or face a 75 per cent reduction in potential funding.