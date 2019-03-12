UEFA Champions League 2018-19 knockout stage schedule, scores: Dates, start times, fixtures, TV channel, live stream
The knockout stage of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with Manchester United and PSG
The 2018-19 Champions League knockout stage kicked off in February with the round of 16 first legs being played throughout Europe. Here's the schedule, what to know and more:
Champions League format
Each team plays the other group members twice in the group stage, with the top two on points advancing to the Round of 16 and the teams finishing third place ending up in the Europa League knockout stage.
From there, two-leg ties until the final.
How to watch Champions League matches
In the United States, the matches will air primarily on TNT in English and Univision in Spanish. TV and stream info can be found here.
Knockout stage schedule
All times Eastern
Feb. 12
Roma 2, Porto 1
PSG 2, Manchester United 0
Feb. 13
Tottenham 3, Dortmund 0
Real Madrid 2, Ajax 1
Feb. 19
Lyon 0, Barcelona 0
Liverpool 0, Bayern 0
Feb. 20
Atletico Madrid 2, Juventus 0
Manchester City 3, Schalke 2
March 5
Ajax 4, Real Madrid 1 (Ajax advances 5-3 on aggregate)
Tottenham 1, Dortmund 0 (Tottenham advances 4-0 on aggregate)
March 6
Porto 3, Roma 1 (Roma advances 4-3 in aggregate)
Manchester United 3, PSG 1 (Man. United advances on away goals, 3-3 on aggregate)
March 12
Man. City 7, Schalke 0 (City advances 10-2 on aggregate)
Juventus 3, Atletico Madrid 0 (Juve advances 3-2 on aggregate)
March 13
Bayern vs. Liverpool, 4 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Lyon, 4 p.m.
Group stage results
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+8
|13
|Atletico Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|13
|Brugge
|6
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|Monaco
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-12
|1
Group A schedule:
Sept. 18
Borussia Dortmund 1, Club Brugge 1
Atletico Madrid 2, Monaco 1
Oct. 3
Atletico Madrid 3, Club Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 3, Monaco 0
Oct. 24
Monaco 1, Brugge 1
Borussia Dortmund 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Nov. 6
Brugge 4, Monaco 0
Atletico Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 0
Nov. 28
Atletico Madrid 2 Monaco 0<br>Borussia Dortmund 0, Brugge 0
Dec. 11
Brugge 0, Atletico Madrid 0<br>Dortmund 2, Monaco 0
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+9
|14
|Tottenham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|Inter Milan
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-1
|8
|PSV
|6
|0
|2
|4
|-7
|2
Group B schedule:
Sept. 18
Barcelona 4, PSV 0
Inter 2, Tottenham 1
Oct. 3
Barcelona 4, Tottenham 2
Inter 2, PSV 1
Oct. 24
PSV 2, Tottenham 2
Barcelona 2, Inter Milan 0
Nov. 6
Tottenham 2, PSV 1
Inter Milan 1, Barcelona 1
Nov. 28
Barcelona 2, PSV 1<br>Tottenham 1, Inter Milan 0
Dec. 11
Barcelona 1, Tottenham 1<br>Inter Milan 1, PSV 1
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+8
|11
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|+2
|9
|Napoli
|6
|2
|3
|1
|+2
|9
|Red Star
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-12
|4
Group C schedule:
Sept. 18
Liverpool 3, PSG 2
Red Star 0, Napoli 0
Oct. 3
PSG 6, Red Star 1
Napoli 1, Liverpool 0
Oct. 24
PSG 2, Napoli 2
Liverpool 4, Red Star 0
Nov. 6
Red Star 2, Liverpool 0
Napoli 1, PSG 1
Nov. 28
PSG 2, Liverpool 1Napoli 3, Red Star 1
Dec. 11
Liverpool 1, Napoli 1<br>PSG 4, Red Star 1
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Porto
|6
|5
|1
|0
|+9
|16
|Schalke
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+2
|11
|Galatasaray
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|4
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|6
|1
|0
|5
|-8
|3
Group D schedule:
Sept. 18
Galatasaray 3, Lokomotiv 0
Schalke 1, Porto 0
Oct. 3
Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0
Porto 1, Galatasaray 0
Oct. 24
Porto 3, Lokomotiv Moscow 1
Galatasaray 0, Schalke 0
Nov. 6
Porto 4, Lokomotiv 1
Schalke 2, Galatasaray 0
Nov. 28
Porto 3, Schalke 1<br>Lokomotiv 2, Galatsaray 0
Dec. 11
Porto 3, Galatasay 2<br>Schalke 1, Lokomotiv 0
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+10
|14
|Ajax
|6
|3
|3
|0
|+6
|12
|Benfica
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-5
|7
|AEK
|6
|0
|0
|6
|-11
|0
Group E schedule:
Sept. 19
Ajax 3, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 2, Benfica 0
Oct. 2
Bayern Munich 1, Ajax 1
Benfica 3, AEK 2
Oct. 23
Bayern 2, AEK 0
Ajax 1, Benfica 0
Nov. 7
Bayern Munich 2, AEK 0
Benfica 1, Ajax 1
Nov. 27
Ajax 2, AEK 0
Bayern Munich 5, Benfica 1
Dec. 12
Ajax 3, Bayern Munich 3<br>Benfica 1, AEK 0
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Manchester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+10
|13
|Lyon
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|8
|Shakhtar
|6
|1
|3
|2
|-8
|6
|Hoffenheim
|6
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|3
Group F schedule:
Sept. 19
Shakhtar 2, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 1
Oct. 2
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
Lyon 2, Shakhtar 2
Oct. 23
Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3
Manchester City 3, Shakhtar 0
Nov. 7
Lyon 2, Hoffenheim 2
Manchester City 6, Shakhtar 0
Nov. 27
Shakhtar 3, Hoffenheim 2
Lyon 2, Manchester City 2
Dec. 12
Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Lyon 1
Manchester City 2, Hoffenheim 1
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+7
|12
|Roma
|6
|3
|0
|3
|+3
|9
|Viktoria Plzen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-9
|7
|CSKA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|7
Group G schedule:
Sept. 19
Real Madrid 3, Roma 0
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 2
Oct. 2
CSKA Moscow 1, Real Madrid 0
Roma 5, Viktoria 0
Oct. 23
Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0
Real Madrid 2, Viktoria 1
Nov. 7
Roma 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 5, Viktoria 0
Nov. 27
Viktoria 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Real Madrid 2, Roma 0
Dec. 12
CSKA Moscow 3, Real Madrid 0<br>Viktoria 2, Roma 1
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|Juventus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|+5
|12
|Manchester United
|6
|3
|1
|2
|+3
|10
|Valencia
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-0
|8
|Young Boys
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-8
|4
Group H schedule:
Sept. 19
Manchester United 3, Young Boys 0
Juventus 2, Valencia 0
Oct. 2
Juventus 3, Young Boys 0
Manchester United 0, Valencia 0
Oct. 23
Young Boys 1, Valencia 1
Juventus 1, Manchester United 0
Nov. 7
Valencia 3, Young Boys 1
Manchester United 2, Juventus 1
Nov. 27
Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0
Juventus 1, Valencia 0
Dec. 12
Young Boys 2, Juventus 1<br>Valencia 2, Manchester United 1
