UEFA Champions League 2019 odds: Betting lines, expert picks for Ajax vs. Tottenham

A trip to the UEFA Champions League final is on the line Wednesday when Ajax hosts Tottenham. Ajax enters Wednesday's home match full of confidence after winning the first leg 1-0 on the road, while Tottenham limps into the second leg having lost five of its last six. Kick-off from Johan Cruijff Arena is at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Ajax at +130 odds to win (risk $100 to win $130), while Tottenham is going off at +200. The draw is +250, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

The model has taken into account that Ajax is fresh off winning its first trophy in five years after winning the KNVB Cup final on Sunday. Ajax is a team filled with young players who seem to have a knack for the big stage. Ajax earned a hard-fought road victory over Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the second leg after drawing the Italian giants at home in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The Dutch side also scored four goals on the road against Real Madrid, who've won this competition the past three seasons, in the round of 16. Ajax's attack has proven to be lethal in front of goal, having scored 18 goals in its last six games.

Ajax's attack has been led by Hakim Ziyech, who has scored or assisted in four of Ajax's five Champions League knockout games this season. Plus, Ajax enters Wednesday's semifinal unbeaten in its last seven home games.

But just because Ajax has played extremely well at home doesn't mean it'll earn a victory against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tottenham will have the services of Heung-Min Son, who missed the first leg due to yellow card suspension. That bodes well for Tottenham, who registered just one shot on target against Ajax in the first leg. Son has scored three goals in his last two Champions League appearances and will lead the Spurs attack in hopes of scoring a vital away goal. Tottenham has scored at least one goal in every away game in the Champions League thus far this season.

