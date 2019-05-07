UEFA Champions League 2019 odds: Betting lines, expert picks for Liverpool vs. Barcelona

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals get underway Tuesday when Liverpool hosts Barcelona. Barcelona enters Tuesday's match full of confidence after winning the first leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou, meanwhile Liverpool has won 10 of its last 11. Kick-off from Anfield is at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Liverpool at +150 odds to win (risk $100 to win $150), while Barcelona is going off at +160. The draw is +275, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3. Before you make any Liverpool vs. Barcelona picks or Champions League predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

The model has factored in that Barcelona features one of the most lethal attacks in all of Europe. Barcelona's attack is led by Lionel Messi, who scored his 600th career goal for Barcelona against Liverpool in the first leg. Messi has scored 12 Champions League goals this season and has found the back of the net 34 times in 32 La Liga games.

Plus, Barcelona enters Tuesday's second leg having kept a clean sheet in its last three Champions League matches. The Spanish side, who's already clinched the Spanish league trophy, has conceded just one goal in its last nine games across all competitions.

But just because Barcelona has been in excellent form doesn't mean it'll be able to earn a victory against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Liverpool has lost just one match since Jan. 7 and Jurgen Klopp's side features an explosive attack. However, the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, who has scored 26 goals for Liverpool this season. Salah suffered an injury in Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Newcastle over the weekend and will be out Tuesday.

Despite the loss of Salah, Liverpool fans will have Anfield rocking in hopes of sparking a remarkable second leg comeback. The Reds will turn to Sadio Mane to lead the attack against Barcelona. Mane has scored 20 goals in the Premier League this season, which is tied for the second most behind Salah (22).

