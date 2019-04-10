UEFA Champions League 2019 odds: Betting lines, expert picks for Manchester United vs. Barcelona, Ajax vs. Juventus

The 2019 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals roll on Wednesday when Manchester United hosts Barcelona at Old Trafford and Juventus travels to Amsterdam to face Ajax. Both games start at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Barcelona at -105 to win (risk $105 to win $100), while Manchester United is going off at +275 (risk $100 to win $275). The draw is +265, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, Juventus is listed at +125 over Ajax, while the over-under is 2.5. Before you make any 2019 Champions League picks and predictions, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

And the model was red-hot in the Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls during the first leg, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, Sumpter has set his sights on Wednesday's Champions League matches. We can tell you the model is leaning over in Manchester United vs. Barcelona, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Barcelona boasts one of the most potent attacks in all of Europe. Barcelona is led by Lionel Messi, who has scored 43 goals in 40 games this season, including 13 in his last nine contests. And Messi thrives against English teams in the Champions League. In fact, he's scored 22 goals in 30 Champions League appearances against English teams in his career.

Messi's attacking counterpart, Luis Suarez, has also been in strong form in recent weeks. The Uruguayan striker has found the net in three of his past four games and he'll be looking to score again against a Manchester United defense that has given up at least two goals in three of its last four outings.

But just because Barcelona features an explosive attack doesn't mean it'll earn an away victory against Manchester United on Wednesday or provide value on the money line.

The model also knows that Manchester United showed tremendous heart after fighting back from a 2-0 first leg deficit to PSG to reach the quarterfinals. And the Red Devils have also been lethal in front of goal despite losing three of their last four games. In fact, Manchester United has scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games at Old Trafford.

So which two sides should you back on Wednesday? And which side of Barcelona vs. Manchester United has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you need to be all over Wednesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.