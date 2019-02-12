UEFA Champions League 2019: Round of 16 odds, betting lines, expert picks for Manchester United vs. PSG, AS Roma vs. FC Porto

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 gets underway on Tuesday when Manchester United hosts Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford and Porto travels to AS Roma. Both games will kick at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Manchester United at +130 UEFA Champions League odds to win (risk $100 to win $130), while PSG is going off at +205 (risk $100 to win $205). The draw is +240, and the Over-Under for total goals scored is 2.5 in the latest Manchester United vs. PSG odds. Meanwhile, the latest AS Roma vs. Porto odds have Roma going off at -100 (even) on the money line, while the over-under is 2.5. Before you make any Champions League picks for the Round of 16, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

And the model is off to a hot start again this season. It made some huge calls over the weekend, which included Tottenham (-150) over Leicester City, Arsenal (-160) over Huddersfield, Manchester United (-153) over Fulham, Liverpool (-463) over Bournemouth and Manchester City (-187) over Chelsea. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, Sumpter has set his sights on Tuesday's Round of 16 matches. We can tell you the model is leaning toward the over in Manchester United vs. PSG, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value in both games. You absolutely need to see his selections before locking in any UEFA picks.

The model has factored in that PSG will be without two of its best players on Tuesday. Neymar (foot) and Edinson Cavani (hip) will both miss Tuesday's clash at Old Trafford with injuries, so it will have to rely on Kylian Mbappe, who has been in superb form since winning the World Cup with France last summer.

In fact, Mbappe has scored 22 goals in 26 games for PSG this season. And no team scored more in the Champions League group phase than PSG, with 17 goals in six games.

But just because PSG can score a lot of goals doesn't mean it will earn a positive result against Manchester United on the road and provide value on the money line.

United is unbeaten in its past 11 games after former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as interim manager. Paul Pogba has seen an impressive turnaround under the new interim manger, recording eight goals and five assists in his past 10 games. Plus, no French team has ever beaten Manchester United away from home in European competition.

So which two sides should you back on Tuesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.