It almost feels like yesterday when the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League wrapped up, but fret not, the 2020-21 season is already upon us. The play-off round is underway to determine the final spots in the group stage before the Oct. 1 draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here are all the dates you need to know for next season's Champions League:

Play-off round

CHAMPIONS PATH LEG 1 LEG 2 Slavia Prague vs. Midtjylland 0-0 (REPLAY) Sept. 30 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Red Bull Salzburg 1-2 (REPLAY) Sept. 30 Olympiacos vs Omonia Sept. 23 Sept. 29 Molde vs. Ferencvaros Sept. 23 Sept. 29

LEAGUE PATH LEG 1 LEG 2 Krasnodar vs. PAOK 2-1 (REPLAY) Sept. 30 Gent vs. Dynamo Kyiv Sept. 23 Sept. 29

Group stage

Draw: Oct. 1

Matchday 1: Oct. 20-21

Matchday 2: Oct. 27-28

Matchday 3: Nov. 3-4

Matchday 4: Nov. 24-25

Matchday 5: Dec. 1-2

Matchday 6: Dec. 8-9

Knockout stage

Round of 16 draw: Dec. 14

Round of 16 matches: Feb. 16-17, 23-24; March 9-10, 16-17

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: March 19

Quarterfinals: April 6-7, 13-14

Semifinal: April 27-28 and May 4-5

Final: May 29