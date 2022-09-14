The group stage continues in the 2022 UEFA Champions League with a jumbo schedule on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Champions League schedule 2022 originally had eight games on Wednesday, but Rangers vs. Napoli was moved from Tuesday due to a security shortage in Scotland, meaning nine games will now unfold on Wednesday. You can see every moment of every game on Paramount+.

Several of Europe's top clubs will be in action at 3 p.m. ET, including Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig, Juventus vs. Benfica and Manchester City vs. Dortmund. A.C. Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb highlights the the earlier action at 12:45 p.m. ET.

2022 UEFA Champions League schedule, odds Wednesday, Sept. 14

12:45 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk (+220) vs. Celtic (+118), Draw (+255) Stream live on Paramount+

AC Milan (-390) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (+1100), Draw (+470) Stream live on Paramount+

3 p.m. ET

Rangers (+310) vs. Napoli (-118), Draw (+275) Stream live on Paramount+

Chelsea (-285) vs. RB Salzberg (+750), Draw (+410) Stream live on Paramount+

Real Madrid (-190) vs. RB Leipzig (+470), Draw (+350) Stream live on Paramount+

Copenhagen (+280) vs. Sevilla (+104), Draw (+275) Stream live on Paramount+

Juventus (+123) vs. Benfica (+225), Draw (+240) Stream live on Paramount+

Maccabi Haifa (+1800) vs. PSG (-700), Draw (+700) Stream live on Paramount+

Manchester City (-590) vs. Dortmund (+1500), Draw (+650) Stream live on Paramount+

