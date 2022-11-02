The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage wraps up Wednesday with eight matches. Matchday 6 features multiple matches that will have major implications on the Champions League 2022 knockout stage, including Shakhtar Donetsk vs. RB Leipzig (1:45 p.m. ET), AC Milan vs. RB Salzburg (4 p.m. ET), Juventus vs. PSG (4 p.m. ET) and Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica (4 p.m. ET). You can see every moment of every game on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22 (expires 11/17/22).

Wednesday's fixtures also include Real Madrid vs. Celtic (1:45 p.m. ET), Copenhagen vs. Borussia Dortmund (4 p.m. ET), Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb (4 p.m. ET) and Manchester City vs. Sevilla (4 p.m. ET).

2022 UEFA Champions League schedule, odds, for Wednesday, Nov. 2



1:45 p.m. ET

Real Madrid (-450) vs. Celtic (+1100), Draw (+525) Stream live on Paramount+

Shakhtar Donetsk (+410) vs. RB Leipzig (-165), Draw (+310) Stream live on Paramount+

4 p.m. ET

AC Milan (-200) vs. RB Salzburg (+500), Draw (+340) Stream live on Paramount+

Manchester City (-420) vs. Sevilla (+1100), Draw (+490) Stream live on Paramount+

Copenhagen (+360) vs. Borussia Dortmund (-140), Draw (+290) Stream live on Paramount+

Maccabi Haifa (+370) vs. Benfica (-150), Draw (+300) Stream live on Paramount+

Chelsea (-320) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (+850), Draw (+410) Stream live on Paramount+

Juventus (+400) vs. PSG (-165), Draw (+320) Stream live on Paramount+

