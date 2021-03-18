Got what it takes to top our experts for knowledge? Now you can prove it by completing your own UEFA Champions League and Europa League brackets to call the winners before it actually happens.

Defending champions Bayern Munich and beaten finalists from last year Paris Saint-Germain are looking good in the UCL while Manchester City are the European team to beat in any competition at present.

Never rule out Real Madrid, though, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also lurking with Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto the clear underdogs.

Drama in the UEL means that Dinamo Zagreb stunned Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur to take their place in the quarterfinals and will now be dark horses for the title.

Manchester United, winners from 2017, edged out AC Milan and will now be fancied while Arsenal, AFC Ajax and AS Roma all bring considerable continental quality.

Get your brackets filled out now and keep the March Madness fever alive with our NCAA Tournament printable bracket!

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Champions League knockout stage bracket.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.

How to watch the draw

Date: Friday, March 19 | Champions League: 7 a.m. ET | Europa League: 8 a.m. ET

Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports HQ