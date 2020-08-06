CBS is the new home for UEFA Champions League, and it makes its debut on Friday with two games in the round of 16 stage. Manchester City take on Real Madrid on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access, while Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo take on Lyon on CBS All Access. Ahead of next week's quarterfinals, four teams will punch their tickets into the last eight to join PSG, Atalanta, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule for Friday and our best bets.

Champions League round of 16 schedule for Friday

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access, CBS Sports Network) -- City lead 2-1 on aggregate

Juventus vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access) -- Lyon lead 1-0 on aggregate

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

This is a tricky one because both teams are really strong. While City hold a 2-1 lead after their win in Spain back in March, Real Madrid are undefeated since play returned in June and were recently crowned Spanish league champion over Barcelona. Real won't be able to count on Sergio Ramos as he is suspended for the contest due to his red card in the first game, but the team still has more than enough to win this. Expect City's defense to give up chances, for the attack to look sharp but for these teams to finish level in a result that would see City advance to the quarterfinals. PICK: DRAW (+330)

Juventus vs. Lyon

There would be some real value in picking Lyon to steal another win and advance, but it feels unlikely. While Lyon beat Juve 1-0 in the first leg, can they really do it again? It's true, Juve have looked quite poor toward the end of the season, stumbling on their way to the Serie A title. The defense has looked rough, the attack hasn't always clicked and things jut didn't look good. Add to that, PauIo Dybala's status is up in the air. It's gotten to the point where they don't even really feel like a clear contender anymore. But, at home, with a stronger team and the Champions League king Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack, expect Juve to take it. PICK: JUVENTUS (-235)

