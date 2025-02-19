Wednesday's UEFA Champions League schedule features four matches, starting with Borussia Dortmund vs. Sporting Lisbon at 12:45 p.m. ET. Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 away victory last week, so Sporting Lisbon will need a miraculous performance on the road if they want to advance to the next round. Three more matches are set to follow beginning at 3 p.m. ET, including Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid hosting Erling Haaland and Manchester City. Real Madrid hold a 3-2 lead on aggregate and are -105 money line favorites (risk $105 to win $100) at home on Wednesday. Mbappe is priced at -110 (risk $110 to win $100) to score a goal, while Haaland is +500 (risk $100 to win $500) to be the first goalscorer. You can catch every UEFA Champions League match on Paramount+.

PSG vs. Brest, 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Brest, 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Brest betting odds: PSG -550, Draw +650, Brest +1300

The pick: Ousmane Dembele (-125) anytime goalscorer

Dembele is arguably the most in-form player in Europe at the moment. Dembele has scored at least one goal in six of his last seven games in France's Ligue 1, which includes scoring a hat-trick against Brest on Feb. 1. He also scored a brace in PSG's dominant 3-0 win at Brest in the first leg. He's racked up six goals and an assist in seven appearances in the Champions League this season, while scoring 16 goals in 20 league games.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Man City betting odds: Real Madrid -105, Draw +320, Man City +240

The pick: Rodrygo (+265) anytime goalscorer

Rodrygo tends to save his best performances for the biggest stages. He's found the back of the net four times in seven Champions League appearances this season and could find success down the flank against a Manchester City side that will be pressing forward looking to erase a 3-2 deficit. The Brazilian oftentimes gets overlooked because Real Madrid's attack features Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., but Rodrygo has the speed and finishing ability to be lethal in front of goal.

PSV vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Juventus betting odds: PSV +130, Draw +260, Juventus +190

The pick: Randal Kolo Muani (+210) anytime goalscorer

Kolo Muani scored two goals in Juventus' last away match, a 2-1 win over Como in Serie A play. He's only appeared in four matches for Juventus in Serie A and has already racked up five goals. Now, Kolo Muani will take on a PSV backline that has conceded two or more goals in nine of their past 11 matches across all competitions.

