Four more UEFA Champions League matches are set to unfold in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, beginning with Feyenoord vs. Inter Milan at 12:45 p.m. ET. Feyenoord knocked off AC Milan in the play-off round, while Inter advanced directly to the Round of 16 after winning six of their last seven UCL fixtures. Three more matches are set to follow beginning at 3 p.m. ET, including PSG vs. Liverpool and Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen. Proven goalscorers like Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Lautaro Martinez are set to take the pitch, so there's value to be had in the goalscorer props market.

Benfica vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET

Benfica vs. Barcelona betting odds: Benfica +270, Draw +310, Barcelona -115

The pick: Robert Lewandowski anytime goalscorer (+100)

Lewandowski has scored nine goals in eight Champions League appearances this season and leads La Liga with 21 goals in 25 games. In his first meeting against Benfica on Jan. 21, Lewandowski recorded a brace in Barcelona's thrilling 5-4 victory. The veteran striker is Barcelona's designated penalty taker and has also scored in each of his last two games.

PSG vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET

PSG vs. Liverpool betting odds: PSG +150, Draw +250, Liverpool +175

The pick: Mohamed Salah to score or assist (-110)

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool this season, leading the Premier League with 25 goals and 17 assists. He's only found the back of the net three times in the Champions League but has racked up four assists in seven appearances. PSG gave up two goals to both Arsenal and Manchester City in the league phase, so Salah will have the opportunity to create scoring opportunities against the Parisians on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen betting odds: Bayern Munich -145, Draw +280, Bayer Leverkusen +400

The pick: Florian Wirtz to score or assist (+225)

Wirtz is Bayer Leverkusen's main playmaker, having recorded nine goals and 10 assists in Bundesliga play. Wirtz has also scored six goals in eight Champions League appearances. Bayer Leverkusen have scored two or more goals in six of their last eight games across all competitions, so they'll be confident they can break through against Bayern Munich.

