CBS is the new home for UEFA Champions League, and after its debut on Friday, two more games in the round of 16 stage are set for Saturday. Barcelona take on Napoli on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access, while Bayern Munich and Chelsea battle on CBS All Access. By the end of the day, two clubs will join PSG, Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Lyon to round out our quarterfinalists as the scene shifts to Lisbon, Portugal next week.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule and our three best bets (odds courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook).

Champions League schedule for Saturday

Barcelona vs. Napoli at 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access, CBS Sports Network) -- Tied 1-1 on aggregate

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access) -- Bayern lead 3-0 on aggregate

1. Messi to assist two or more goals (+480)

What a game this should be, and it is one that should be open with Barca setting the pace. If it does not open early, expect it to be late. Napoli have to score in this one because a 0-0 draw won't do it after Barca's first-leg goal in Naples. Expect Napoli to get forward quickly but not with a lot of numbers until they absolutely need it. Barca will get their chances, and with how Napoli will focus on Lionel Messi, expect the Argentine to be more of a distributor and to bag some assists.

2. Fabian Ruiz to be carded (+350)

The expectation is for Barca to take the lead at some point, and with Napoli pressing, the counter is going to be there. Because of that, we could see some aggressive and physical play in the middle. Expect Fabian Ruiz, who had four interceptions in the first leg, to try and cut down a counter and to pick up a card. He's at +350 which is pretty solid value considering he's only got four cards in all competitions this season, including one in the UCL group stage. He is a good tackler, but no one is perfect.

3. Bayern Munich over 2.5 goals (+100)

Chelsea have to score at least three goals, and because of the intent is to go forward, Bayern should punish them with three goals of their own. Chelsea's attack will be loaded with numbers early, which should help Bayern find an early goal on the counter. As the Blues look to get back into it, Bayern should make them pay again.

