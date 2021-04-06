The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals get underway on Paramount+ with Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid versus Liverpool on the Tuesday before Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain and FC Porto vs. Chelsea on the Wednesday.

City are our experts' overwhelming favorites to take the crown at the end of this edition, but plenty can happen between now and then with so many quality sides still left in the competition and so much to play for with more than a couple finding things tough domestically.

Do you agree that this is one is City's to throw away, or can you see Bayern defending their title or a surprise from the other side of the draw? See how your predictions measure up to our team's brackets below.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Thomas Rongen's bracket

Semifinals: Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool

Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Winner: Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Rongen's take: Bayern Munich won every single game in last season's competition, netting 43 times in the process, and have been victorious in seven of the eight games they've played in this edition -- they're still the team to beat. Jurgen Klopp's side have recaptured their top in form in Europe but will fall short in the final. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will fall short again. The Blues look a fearsome prospect under Thomas Tuchel, but it is still to early.

Fabrizio Romano's bracket

Semifinals: PSG vs. Man City; Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

PSG vs. Man City; Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Final: Man City vs. Real Madrid

Man City vs. Real Madrid Winner: Man City

Man City Romano's take: Manchester City are the most serious candidate to win the Champions League, in my opinion. They have no problems managing the Premier League, so they can focus on Europe. They're hungry and they strongly want to win this cup. Pep Guardiola's mentality will be the key.



Luis Miguel Echegaray's bracket

Semifinals: PSG vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Porto

PSG vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Porto Final: Man City vs. Liverpool

Man City vs. Liverpool Winner: Man City

Jenny Chiu's bracket

Semifinals: Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea Winner: Bayern Munich

Jonathan Johnson's bracket

Semifinals: PSG vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

PSG vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Man City vs. Liverpool

Man City vs. Liverpool Winner: Man City

Man City Rongen's take: PSG and Man City to advance to the semis, with City going to the final to face Liverpool who overcome Real and Chelsea. I have City to win it all and knock Liverpool out of Europe.



James Benge's bracket

Semifinals: Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Man City vs. Chelsea

Man City vs. Chelsea Winner: Man City

Man City Rongen's take: Real Madrid against Liverpool looks to be the tightest of the quarterfinals, one where the revived Reds have a ceiling that is perhaps an iota higher than their Spanish opponents. Their semifinal against Chelsea should provide the fireworks, drama and bonkers moments that are the Premier League's stock trade while Manchester City taking on Bayern Munich is the real clash of the European titans. Pep Guardiola's defense ought to be enough to hold out FC Hollywood and set up an all-English affair in Istanbul against Chelsea. On that night there are no tactical experiments from Europe's best manager, Pep Guardiola deploys his best team (which means Sergio Aguero is on the bench) and eases to a rather comfortable 2-0 victory to end his wait to get his hands back on the European Cup.



Sandra Herrera's bracket

Semifinals: Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool

Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool Winner: Liverpool

Liverpool Rongen's take: Liverpool retain their impressive Champions League form and carry the momentum all the way through the final. Jurgen Klopp won't be afraid to make adjustments if necessary and they will lift the trophy once more on another remarkable run from Mohamed Salah.



Mike L Goodman's bracket

Semifinals: Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs. Man City; Liverpool vs. Chelsea Final: Man City vs. Chelsea

Man City vs. Chelsea Winner: Man City