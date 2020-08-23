Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The UEFA Champions League is set to come to an exciting close Sunday. PSG face Bayern Munich in a highly anticipated final that wraps up the competition's unprecedented restart. We'll be treated to a clash of titans in Lisbon, Portugal. You can stream the match directly on CBS All Access or watch on CBS Sports Network.

It's the second time we'll see a German club and a French club meet in the final, and the first time since 1975-76 when Bayern defeated Saint Etienne. It's also a battle between two German coaches as Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick seek their first Champions League title.

You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 14

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday. Aug. 15

Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

PSG 3, RB Leipzig 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bayern Munich 3, Lyon 0 | MATCH REPLAY

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon