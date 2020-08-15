Following a 148-day layoff, the UEFA Champions League picked up where it left off earlier this month. After eight matches in eight days, the semifinal matchups are set: Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich vs. Lyon. Every match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, is being played at a neutral site in Lisbon, Portugal and can be directly streamed on CBS All Access.
The semifinals kick off Tuesday, and it's a historic final four. For the first time in Champions League history, there are two French teams in the semifinals. It's also the first time in 29 years that no teams from Spain, England or Italy have reached this stage of the competition.
Here's how the quarterfinals played out:
- Paris Saint-Germain squeaked past Atalanta with two late goals in the dying moments.
- Surprise American hero Tyler Adams, who spoke to CBS before the match, opened up his account for RB Leipzig and lifted his team past Atletico Madrid.
- Barcelona crashed out of the competition in embarrassing fashion, giving up eight goals vs. Bayern Munich.
- Lyon became the final semifinalist on Saturday, shocking Manchester City.
It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday.
For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.
Round of 16 (continued)
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Friday, Aug. 7
Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY
Saturday, Aug. 8
Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY
Thursday, Aug. 13
RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Friday, Aug. 14
Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY
Saturday. Aug. 15
Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY