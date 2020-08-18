Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

Following a 148-day layoff, the UEFA Champions League picked up where it left off on Aug. 7. After eight matches in eight days, the semifinal matchups are now set: Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig on Tuesday and Bayern Munich vs. Lyon on Wednesday. Every match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET, is being played at a neutral site in Lisbon, Portugal and can be directly streamed on CBS All Access.

Matchday coverage begins as early as 8 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

It's a historic final four. For the first time in Champions League history, there are two French teams in the semifinals. It's also the first time in 29 years that no teams from Spain, England or Italy have reached this stage of the competition.

Here's how the quarterfinals played out:

Paris Saint-Germain squeaked past Atalanta with two late goals in the dying moments.

Surprise American hero Tyler Adams, who spoke to CBS before the match

Barcelona crashed out of the competition in embarrassing fashion, giving up eight goals vs. Bayern Munich.

Lyon became the final semifinalist on Saturday, shocking Manchester City.

It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday.

It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday.

For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)



(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig 2, Atletico Madrid 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Friday, Aug. 14

Bayern Munich 8, Barcelona 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday. Aug. 15

Lyon 3, Manchester City 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 18

RB Leipzig vs. PSG, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Bayern Munich vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Final

Sunday, Aug. 23

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon