After a 148-day layoff, the UEFA Champions League resumed play last week with four terrific matchups to round out the quarterfinal field. The quarterfinals kicked off Wednesday, and now only six teams are left in the battle for the Champions League crown. Every match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can be directly streamed on CBS All Access.

The scene has shifted to Lisbon, Portugal, for the quarterfinals. Paris Saint-Germain squeaked past Atalanta with two late goals in the dying moments. On Thursday, we were treated to an American surprise with Tyler Adams, who spoke to CBS before the match, opening up his account for RB Leipzig and lifting his team past Atletico Madrid late in the quarters. It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday.

For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1 (City advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Juventus 2, Lyon 1 (Lyon advance, 2-2, on aggregate on away goals) | MATCH REPLAY

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona 3, Napoli 1 (Barcelona advance 4-2 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Bayern Munich 4, Chelsea 1 (Bayern advance 7-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta 1, Paris Saint-Germain 2 | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Manchester City vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon