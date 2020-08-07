After a 148-day layoff, UEFA Champions League action resumes on Friday with a pair of scintillating matchups: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network and Juventus vs. Lyon on CBS All Access. On Saturday, we have Lionel Messi and his Barcelona side hosting a Napoli side looking to pull off a shocker at Camp Nou while a Christian Pulisic-less Chelsea side look to climb out of a 3-0 deficit against Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. Every Champions League match the rest of the way kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed directly on CBS All Access. Matchday coverage begins as early as 8 a.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ.

Once those four round of 16 matchups are decided, the scene shifts to Lisbon, Portugal, for the start of the quarterfinals. It will be a frantic sprint to finish line as the tournament is set to wrap up on Aug. 23, marking the first time the final will take place on a Sunday.

For now, here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 7

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network (City leads 2-1 through leg 1)

Juventus vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Lyon leads 1-0 through leg 1)

Saturday, Aug. 8

Barcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access/CBS Sports Network (tied 1-1 through leg 1)

Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Bayern leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Thursday, Aug. 13

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

Friday, Aug. 14

Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio do Sport, Lisbon

Saturday. Aug. 15

Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access -- Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon