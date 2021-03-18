It is draw time for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals (on CBS Sports HQ) and there are now only eight teams left with defending champions Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski leading the way once more after their 6-2 aggregate success over Lazio.

However, last season's other finalists Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe are there again after disposing of Lionel Messi's Barcelona 5-2 over two legs with Manchester City also there having trounced Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0.

Struggling Liverpool brushed last campaign's semifinalists RB Leipzig aside 4-0 on aggregate as Real Madrid advanced past Atalanta, but Atletico Madrid fell to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea as the German eyes another final appearance.

Borussia Dortmund and FC Porto are the final two names in the hat and they did things the hard way with the Germans edging Sevilla 5-4 over two legs while the Portuguese side squeezed Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus out on away goals after a 4-4 draw.

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET | Date: Friday, March 19

Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports HQ

Which teams are still alive?

Bayern Munich (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

How will the draw work?

Unlike the round of 16 draw, there are no seedings or protection from having teams from the same countries meeting. That means we could see Bayern and Borussia Dortmund clash or a Premier League-based matchup out of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Each tie will be numbered 1-4 for the semifinal draw that will also take place, along with an additional draw to determine the designated "home" side for the May 29 final in Istanbul, Turkey.

When will the quarterfinals start?

Tuesday, April 6

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 7



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, April 13

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14