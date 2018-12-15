UEFA Champions League draw, round of 16 scenarios: What date is it, what TV channel is it on?

The group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is in the books after 96 matches. The draw will take place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland to determine the matchups for the round of 16 knockout stage. You can watch or stream the draw and matches on Univision via fuboTV (Try for free) at 6 a.m. ET. Your group winners and Pot 1 participants are: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid. Your Pot 2 participants and group runners-up are: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur.

Here is how the draw works, per UEFA.com:

Two seeding pots are formed: one consisting of group winners and the other of runners-up. No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association.

That seems fairly simple, right? You can't draw a team from the same league you're in (example: Manchester City and Manchester United are in the Premier League) and you can't draw the team you have already played against in the group stage (example: PSG and Liverpool). The knockout stage begins Feb. 12-13 and 19-20 with the first leg matches. The second legs take place on March 5-6 and 12-13. Here's every possible opponents for all 16 teams remaining heading into Monday's draw.

Teams Ajax can face:

Barcelona



Borussia Dortmund



Juventus



Manchester City



Paris Saint-Germain



Porto



Real Madrid



Teams Atletico Madrid can face:

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Teams Barcelona can face:

Ajax



Liverpool



Lyon



Manchester United



Roma



Schalke



Teams Bayern Munich can face:

Atletico Madrid



Liverpool

Lyon

Manchester United

Roma

Tottenham Hotspur



Teams Borussia Dortmund can face:

Ajax



Liverpool



Lyon



Manchester United



Roma



Tottenham Hotspur



Teams Juventus can face:

Ajax



Atletico Madrid



Liverpool

Lyon

Schalke



Tottenham Hotspur

Teams Liverpool can face:

Barcelona



Bayern Munich



Borussia Dortmund



Juventus



Porto



Real Madrid



Teams Lyon can face:

Barcelona



Bayern Munich



Borussia Dortmund



Juventus



Porto



Real Madrid



Teams Manchester City can face:

Atletico Madrid



Schalke



Roma



Ajax



Teams Manchester United can face:

Barcelona



Bayern Munich



Borussia Dortmund



Paris Saint-Germain



Porto



Real Madrid



Teams Paris Saint-Germain can face:

Ajax



Atletico Madrid



Manchester United

Roma

Schalke

Tottenham Hotspur

Teams Porto can face:

Ajax



Atletico Madrid



Liverpool



Lyon



Manchester United



Roma



Tottenham Hotspur



Teams Real Madrid can face:

Ajax



Liverpool



Lyon



Manchester United



Schalke



Tottenham Hotspur



Teams Roma can face:

Barcelona



Bayern Munich



Borussia Dortmund



Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Teams Schalke can face:

Barcelona

Juventus

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid



Teams Tottenham Hotspur can face:

Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid



