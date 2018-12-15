UEFA Champions League draw, round of 16 scenarios: What date is it, what TV channel is it on?
The draw takes place Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET for American viewers
The group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is in the books after 96 matches. The draw will take place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland to determine the matchups for the round of 16 knockout stage. You can watch or stream the draw and matches on Univision via fuboTV (Try for free) at 6 a.m. ET. Your group winners and Pot 1 participants are: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid. Your Pot 2 participants and group runners-up are: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur.
Our Roger Gonzalez ranked all 16 participants here.
Here is how the draw works, per UEFA.com:
- Two seeding pots are formed: one consisting of group winners and the other of runners-up.
- No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association.
That seems fairly simple, right? You can't draw a team from the same league you're in (example: Manchester City and Manchester United are in the Premier League) and you can't draw the team you have already played against in the group stage (example: PSG and Liverpool). The knockout stage begins Feb. 12-13 and 19-20 with the first leg matches. The second legs take place on March 5-6 and 12-13. Here's every possible opponents for all 16 teams remaining heading into Monday's draw.
Teams Ajax can face:
- Barcelona
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
- Real Madrid
Teams Atletico Madrid can face:
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
Teams Barcelona can face:
- Ajax
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Manchester United
- Roma
- Schalke
Teams Bayern Munich can face:
- Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Manchester United
- Roma
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Borussia Dortmund can face:
- Ajax
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Manchester United
- Roma
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Juventus can face:
- Ajax
- Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Schalke
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Liverpool can face:
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Porto
- Real Madrid
Teams Lyon can face:
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Porto
- Real Madrid
Teams Manchester City can face:
- Atletico Madrid
- Schalke
- Roma
- Ajax
Teams Manchester United can face:
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
- Real Madrid
Teams Paris Saint-Germain can face:
- Ajax
- Atletico Madrid
- Manchester United
- Roma
- Schalke
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Porto can face:
- Ajax
- Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Manchester United
- Roma
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Real Madrid can face:
- Ajax
- Liverpool
- Lyon
- Manchester United
- Schalke
- Tottenham Hotspur
Teams Roma can face:
- Barcelona
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
Teams Schalke can face:
- Barcelona
- Juventus
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Real Madrid
Teams Tottenham Hotspur can face:
- Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Porto
- Real Madrid
For a complete look at the Champions League schedule and group stage results, click here.
