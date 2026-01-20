UEFA Champions League is back in action of this week with Matchday 7 taking place. Each team enters with two games left in the league phase and much yet to be decided with the top eight advancing to the last 16, with spots 9-24 competing in the playoff round. Tuesday saw a host of massive games with Arsenal clinching a spot in the top 8 thanks to a decisive win over Inter at San Siro. Manchester City meanwhile was shocked by Bodo/Glimt While Vinicius Jr. responded to getting booed by his home fans over the weekend with a standout performance in a win against Monaco. What will Wednesday have in store?

Here's how the CBS Sports team thinks the action will shake out.

Champions League matches on Wednesday

Matchup James Benge Francesco Porzio Pardeep Cattry Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Galatasaray vs. Atletico 2-2 1-2 1-2 1-3 1-2 Qarabag vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 1-0 0-0 1-1 1-2 Marseille vs. Liverpool 1-3 3-2 2-1 1-1 1-1 Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona 0-2 0-5 1-4 0-3 1-3 Bayern Munich vs. Union S-G 4-0 5-1 4-0 5-0 5-0 Juventus vs. Benfica 1-0 0-0 1-0 1-1 2-0 Newcastle vs. PSV 2-0 1-1 1-0 0-1 2-0 Atalanta vs. Athletic Club 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 2-1 Chelsea vs. Pafos 3-0 4-0 2-0 2-1 3-0

Game of the day: Marseille vs. Liverpool

Player to watch: Florian Wirtz, Liverpool: It has seemed the case for a while now that the Champions League might be a better vehicle for year one Wirtz than the Premier League, where defenders are still that bit too burly and robust with Liverpool's No.7. Only Kylian Mbappe has created more chances than Wirtz in this season's competition and a clash with Marseille should afford plenty of breakaway opportunities for further mayhem to be induced. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool: Facing OM away will be a big challenge for Liverpool and Arne Slot's side and this is why a player like the Dutch defender will be crucial for the success of the English team. Roberto De Zerbi's teams are always difficult to face when it comes to their attacking skills but the experience of Van Dijk can decide games like this one. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Marseille 2, Liverpool 1 – Arne Slot's strong start with Liverpool feels like a very long time ago now, the team devolving into a dull side that seem to drag themselves through games and are rarely rewarded with the result in the process. They head to France on the back of four Premier League draws, going goalless in two of those encounters. It does not inspire optimism in their output against Marseille, who may just have it in them to pull off the upset. Wins over Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 play and Newcastle United in the Champions League make them an intriguing watch and a potential spoiler for a Liverpool team in need of a win. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Marseille to win (+270): The vibes couldn't be more off at Liverpool than where they are right now, and despite Florian Wirtz's improvement for the Reds as of late, it won't be enough to keep Roberto De Zerbi's attack at bay. This is a situation where if Marseille nets a goal early, this match could get ugly, and it's hard to trust that Liverpool can break out of their doldrums to net a needed result right now. -- Chuck Booth

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona

Player to watch: Marcus Rashford, Barcelona: What a loan spell this has been for the England international. The weekend's goal against Real Sociedad might have been in vain but it was his eighth of the season to go with the same number of assists. Whether as a starter or off the bench, a trip to Prague could offer him a prime opportunity to add more of either, perhaps even both. -- James Benge



Man of the match: Lamine Yamal, Barcelona: It will be difficult for any team to face the Spanish winger this season but Lamine Yamal needs to deliver after the disappointing defeat at Real Sociedad over the weekend. This is why I'm expecting big things from him this week against Slavia Prague. So far he has scored two goals in five games in the league phase and from a player like him we can definitely demand more. -- Francesco Porzio

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1, Barcelona 4 – Barcelona's Champions League campaign has not always gone according to plan but in Prague on Wednesday, they are likely to thrust themselves back into the conversation for a top eight finish. Hansi Flick's side leads with attack-minded principles so expect them to put several goals past Slavia Prague, who are amongst the worst teams in the league phase with 11 goals conceded in six games, but considering Barcelona's defensive track record, the hosts might have a consolation goal in them. -- Pardeep Cattry

Best bet: Barcelona to score 2 or more goals in the first half (+192): With Raphinha set to return to the Barcelona side, we're back to old reliable. Barcelona may be away from home, but that doesn't mean that they won't be able to run up the score against a Slavia Prague side that just doesn't have the players to keep up. Even if Raphinha is rested, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford will be plenty to deal with.

